The Lolo National Forest will be offering its first comment period related to the Land Management Plan Revision process in April.

The preliminary wilderness inventory, preliminary Wild and Scenic Rivers inventory and draft outstanding and remarkable value evaluation framework will be open for comment on Monday, April 17, 2023 through Monday, May 1, 2023.

Comment periods corresponding to a wide range of topics and process points will be available throughout the Lolo National Forest plan revision as mandated by the 2012 Planning Rule.

In anticipation of the comment period, the Lolo National Forest and Plan Revision Team offered workshops on Wild and Scenic Rivers in March. The team will be offering preliminary wilderness inventory workshops that will also address how to provide comment in April.

The public is invited to review and comment on both processes through the Lolo Revision Web Hub. The Web Hub will also include a tutorial on how to use online commenting tools, including an online comment submission form and an online collaborative mapping comment feature.

The Revision Team invites those interested in the revision process and participating in upcoming events to visit the Lolo Revision Web Hub and self-subscribe to email updates via GovDelivery. Those who subscribe will receive news, updates, information on upcoming engagements, and critical points in the revision process.

The following Plan Revision Events are offered in April.

Online Webinar, Wilderness Inventory Process on April 4 from 6-7 p.m.

Workshop, Preliminary Wilderness Inventory in Missoula on April 11 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Workshop, Preliminary Wilderness Inventory in Greenough on April 12 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Workshop, Preliminary Wilderness Inventory in Paradise on April 12 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Workshop, Preliminary Wilderness Inventory online on April 13 from 5:30-8 p.m.

Ranger Chats: Opportunity to discuss the revision process in person with District Rangers across the five districts of the Lolo National Forest.

Revision Team Office Hours: Opportunity to discuss the revision process online with Revision Team Leader Amanda Milburn and other Revision Team staff.

Background on Land Management Plan Revision Process: A Land Management Plan, commonly known as a Forest Plan, is the overarching document that guides the management of a national forest for approximately 15 years. Land management plans set the overall management direction and guidance; the plan does not approve site-specific projects or activities. The revision process is expected to take multiple years and will include extensive public involvement. The responsible official is Carolyn Upton, Lolo National Forest Supervisor.

For more information, please visit the Lolo National Forest at fs.usda.gov/lolo or on Facebook and Twitter.