This month the Lolo National Forest Land Management Plan Revision Team will be hosting wilderness inventory workshops in preparation for the first comment period of the revision process.

The upcoming comment period is intended to gather input on the draft wild and scenic rivers inventory. The comment period is planned to run from Monday, April 17 to Monday, May 1.

April workshops are as follows:

Webinar: Wilderness Process in Plan Revision April 4, 6-7 p.m. Virtual teams event at bit.ly/43bdXji.

Workshop: Preliminary Wilderness Inventory April 11, 5:30-8 p.m. at the ALI Auditorium, Phyllis J. Washington Building, University of Montana 32 Campus Dr. April 12, 5:30-8 p.m. at the University of Montana Lubrecht Conference Room at 38689 Hwy. 200 in Greenough and the Paradise Community Center at 2 Schoolhouse Rd. in Paradise. April 13, 5:30-8 p.m. Online vis umontana.zoom.us/j/94257733305

Revision Office Hours April 24, 5-6 p.m. virtually at bit.ly/3MkuhZb

Ranger Chats April 7, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Seeley Ranger District Office April 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Superior Ranger District Office April 14, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District Office April 21, 1-2:30 p.m. in Missoula hosted at Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks Department Missoula Office Conference Room April 27, 12-1:30 p.m. in Ninemile at the Frenchtown Fire Department Training Room

