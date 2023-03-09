The Lolo National Forest Plan Revision team is continuing is work on compiling a draft assessment that encompasses an array of important resources and interests for the Forest. it is anticipated that in the next month a Notice of Intent to prepare an assessment and initiate the plan revision process will be published by the Federal Register.

The assessment phase is a period of inviting information submission relevant to existing conditions, status and trends on the Lolo National Forest. The team is committed to transparency. In an effort to keep an open relationship with the community, documentation and sharing summaries of input provided at all engagements are available for viewing at bit.ly/3Ll0yiv.

A second round of workshops will be put on throughout the month of March. These workshops are focused on the draft wild and scenic rivers inventory and outstanding remarkable value criteria framework. Workshops will be recorded virtually and uploaded to bit.ly/3Ll0yiv.

Workshop themes and dates are:

Wild and Scenic Rivers

March 14, 6-8 p.m.: ALI Auditorium, Phyllis J. Washington Building, University of Montana, Missoula

March 15, 6-8 p.m.: University of Montana Lubrecht Conference Room, 38689 Hwy 200, Greenough

March 15, 6-8 p.m.: St. Regis Community Center, 230 Lobo Loop, St. Regis

March 16, 6-8 p.m.: Online via Zoom at umontana.zoom.us/j/96231392039

Species Diversity in Plan Revision

March 21, 6-7 p.m.: Virtual Teams Live Event at bit.ly/3STELQu.

Ranger Chats

March 17, 1-3 p.m.: Plains Ranger District Office, 408 Clayton St., Plains

March 17, 12-2 p.m.: Ninemile, hosted at the Alberton Senior Citizen Center, 701 Railroad Ave., Alberton

March 24, 1-3 p.m.: Seeley Lake Ranger District Office, 3583 MT-83, Seeley Lake

March 21, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.: Superior Ranger District Office, 209 Riverside Ave. W., Superior

March 27, 1-2 p.m.: Missoula, host at the Missoula Public Library on the fourth floor, 455 E. Main St., Missoula