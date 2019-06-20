Join refuge wildlife biologist Beverly Skinner on Sunday, June 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to tour the wetlands and grasslands of the Lost Trail Wildlife Refuge west of Kalispell. See nesting Trumpeter Swans and an abundance of shorebirds and waterfowl species associated with Palouse prairie, riparian/wetland,and larch/pine forest habitats. The group will drive and walk along some of the refuge’s closed roads with short hikes on uneven ground for better viewing. For location and more information about the refuge go to fws.gov/refuge/lost_trail/. To sign up for the field trip or get more information about the trip, contact Beverly at 406-858-2286 or beverly_skinner@fws.gov.
