The Missoula Bureau of Land Management Field Office is acquiring public lands from The Nature Conservancy in the lower Blackfoot river watershed from Johnsrud Park to Roundup.

This acquisition includes the Twin Creek, Gold Creek and Belmont drainages as well as the Game Ridge and Ninemile Prairie area.

The BLM would like to hear the community's perspective on what's important about these public lands, hear about specific interests and share your ideas for managing this landscape. Public open houses will be held on April 11 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at the Missoula Public Library and on April 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Hellgate Lions Park.

For more information, contact Michael Albritton, Missoula Field Office Assistant Field Manager at 406-329-3824 or malbritt@blm.gov. More general information can be found at blm.gov/office/missoula-field-office.