The second week of the 2023 Spring Mack Days event has concluded with a total of 8,773 lake trout entered.

The Mack Days events are sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and sanctioned by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The event concludes on Saturday, May 13.

Up to $225,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the end of the event. Anglers can win these prizes through a raffle, placing in their categories or catching tagged lake trout.

The 2023 Spring Mack Days event could be a record year. New anglers are helping to contribute to higher-than-normal totals.

The $10,000 tagged lake trout is still in the depths of the lake, yet to be caught. There are also three $5,000 trout, six $1,000 trout and one other sponsored by Bretz RV and Marine. There are over 9,000 trout with values from $100-$500.

The current rankings are:

Top Anglers

Kolten Turner (Kalispell), Jason Mahlen (Kalispell), Robert Turner (Kalispell), Jerry Benson (Plains) and Mike Benson (Lonepine)

Ladies

Leah Banyai (Lakeside), Connie Jones (Kalispell), Julie Perkins (Kalispell), Amanda Hoback (Arlee) and Desiree McIlhargey (Kalispell)

12 & Under

Wyatt Best (Florence), Hunter McIlhargey (Kalispell) and Chloe McIlhargey (Kalispell)

13-17

Brodie Smith (Kalispell) and Josey McIlhargey (Kalispell)

This week's winners were Tom Kemppainen, Bob Turner, Tyler Varga and David McDaniel.

Anglers can enter the event up until the final day. For more information and tips, visit mackdays.com.