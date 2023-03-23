The 2023 Spring Mack Days event has officially started. This event is sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and sanctioned by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Anglers have been dodging ice chunks in the lake.

On Thursday, March 16, the first day of the event, 984 trout were entered. During the first weekend of the event, a total of 4,295 lake trout were entered for a grand total of 5,279 entries in opening week.

Five anglers hit 100 entries: Mike Benson, Scott Bombard, Bob Turner, Kolten Turner and Jerry Benson.

There are currently 433 anglers entered in this year's event. 107 anglers have already entered one or more trout.

Up to $225,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the event. Entries continue to be taken until the last day of the event. Each fish enters anglers into a raffle prize pool.

The leaders of the event are as follows:

Top Ten Anglers: Jason Mahlen (Kalispell), Kolton Turner (Kalispell), Sam Cusker (Bigfork), Jerry Benson (Plains), Bob Turner (Kalispell), Steve Benson (Spokane Valley), Terry Krogstad (Kalispell), Scott Bombard (Missoula), Mike Benson (Lonepine) and Travis Banyai (Lakeside)

Ladies: Leah Banyai (Lakeside) and Connie Jones (Kalispell)

13-17: Wyatt Best (Florence)

12 & Under: Brodie Smith (Kalispell) and Josey McIlhargey (Kalispell)

70 & Over: Terry Krogstad, Mike Benson, Larry Karper (Florence), Larry Ashwell (Missoula), Jack Kirkland (Lolo)

This event's $10,000 tagged lake trout is named "Howdy" and is still in the lake. Along with Howdy, there are three $5,000 trout, five $1,000 trout and one $1,000 trout sponsored by Bretz RV and Marine.

For more information, visit mackdays.com or contact Cindy Benson at 406-270-3386 or cindy.benson@cskt.org.