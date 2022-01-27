 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Magnificent Vultures of Africa' program Feb. 14

White-backed Vulture

 Thomas A. Kalllmeyer II

Five Valleys Audubon will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 in Room 110 if the Interdisciplinary Sciences Building at the University of Montana.

Maggie Hirschauer will present "The Magnificent Vultures of Africa." Vultures deserve our gratitude. They curtail the spread of disease through rapidly ridding the environment of decaying carcasses. Their demise may have catastrophic results for humans and the environment. Of the nine vulture species on the African continent, seven have declined by 80% in recent years. Conservation of these long-lived and often wide-ranging species is complicated as they face numerous threats that vary by species and location. VulPro is a nonprofit organization in South Africa dedicated to saving Africa’s vultures. The VulPro vulture center, which currently houses over 250 non-releasable birds, is leading the way with captive breeding for reintroductions, rehabilitation, research and education. This presentation will highlight the issues African vultures face today, VulPro’s work to advocate for these misunderstood creatures, and some insights learned after working with VulPro over several years.

Masks will continue to be required based on university policy and social distancing will be practiced.

