Missoula County Extension will be hosting a Level 2 Master Gardener class starting July 15. The class will take place 6-8 p.m. Mondays through Sept. 9, at the Missoula County Extension office, 2825 Sante Fe Court.
This program is meant to build upon the fundamentals of horticulture developed in the Level I Master Gardener Program and will explore advanced gardening practices and the following topics in this eight-week program: soils and plant growth, entomology, plant pathology, greenhouses, season extension, aquaponics, native plants, tree problems, seed saving, plant propagation.
Must have successfully completed Level I Master Gardener program or a comparable Master Gardener Course. Fulfillment of volunteer hours for Level I Master Gardener certification is not required for enrollment in Level II program. All participants wishing to achieve the Level II Master Gardener certification must complete 30 hours of volunteer work and pass an in-class closed-book exam
A preliminary course schedule and registration can be found online at https://missoulaeduplace.org/mastergardenergeneralhtml