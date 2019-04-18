There will be a meeting next month similar to one held in Kalispell in January sponsored by the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the Foundation for Wildlife Management and Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife.
The meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Hamilton High School. Performing Arts Center, 327 Fairgrounds Road to discuss proposals for reducing wolf numbers.
Featured invited guests and speakers include keynote speaker Ted B. Lyon, author of "The Real Wolf," Ravalli County Fish and Wildlife Association, representatives from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, Justin Webb o the Foundation for Wildlife Management, Paul Rossignol and Dan Helterline from Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife and local legislators.