A Level 1 Master Gardener course program begins at 6 p.m. Monday, March 25, at the Missoula County Extension Office, 2825 Santa Fe Court. The course continues for eight weeks and covers a broad spectrum of garden, landscape and horticulture subjects including: soil health, plant growth and development, growing vegetables and herbs, growing tree and berry fruits, landscape design, ornamental gardening, native plants and pollinizers and integrated pest management. This course will include classroom presentations and activities, guest speakers from subject-specific experts and field trips.
Cost is $150, which includes the manual. The class has limited space. For additional information call or email Kaley Hensel at kaley.hensel@montana.edu, 258-4205 or register on the website at missoulaeduplace.org/programs.