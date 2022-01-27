Missoula Resource Advisory Committee accepting project proposals for 2022

The Missoula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is now accepting project proposals for 2022. The project submission deadline is close of business on May 6. The RAC is anticipating approximately $40,000 in project funding to award. Funding and administration for the Missoula RAC is provided under the authority of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self–Determination Act.

Last year, the Missoula RAC funded seven projects under this authority that included noxious weed treatments, stream restoration, road decommissioning, trails improvement and management, and seasonal rangers.

The Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act funds activities that benefit federal lands and resources in Missoula County. The Title II funds are designed to make investments in public lands and create additional employment opportunities through projects that improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, implement stewardship objectives that enhance forest ecosystems, and restore and improve land health and water quality. These projects are also designed to improve cooperative relationships among the people that use and care for public lands and the agencies that manage these lands. At least 50% of all funds must be used for projects primarily dedicated to restoring streams and watersheds, and road maintenance, decommissioning, or removal.

Individuals are encouraged to submit their proposals as soon as possible. It is the responsibility of the project proponent to coordinate with Forest Service staff and all other partners prior to submitting the proposal to ensure it is complete and meets the intent of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act. Please visit the Forest’s Resource Advisory Committee website for the application and more information.

The Missoula Resource Advisory Committee will meet in the spring of 2022 to hear proposals and make funding recommendations. The RAC is comprised of a group of local citizens. For more information or details on submitting a project proposal, contact Kate Jerman, Missoula RAC Coordinator, at 406-552-7944 or Katelyn.jerman@usda.gov.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0