Missoula Resource Advisory Committee accepting project proposals

The Missoula Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) is now accepting new project proposals. The application deadline is Aug. 1, and the committee has approximately $151,500 in project funding to award. Funding and administration for the Resource Advisory Committee is provided under the authority of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self–Determination Act (Title II). Projects must benefit National Forest System lands and ecosystems in Missoula County.

At least 50% of all funds must be used for projects primarily dedicated to restoring streams and watersheds, or road maintenance, decommissioning or removal. In addition, eligible projects may include those that improve Forest Service roads and trails, provide infrastructure maintenance, improve soil and forest ecosystem health, provide watershed restoration, maintain and improve wildlife and fish habitat, control noxious weeds, and re-establish native species. Projects may be on non-federal land, but must show a direct benefit to National Forest System lands.

Individuals are encouraged to submit their proposals as soon as possible. It is the responsibility of the proponent to coordinate with Forest Service staff and all other partners prior to submitting the proposal to ensure it is complete. Project applications and instructions on how to submit a proposal are available here.