The soaring peaks. The lush grasslands. The trout streams. The herds of reindeer and yaks.
The Darkhad Valley of northern Mongolia could easily stand in for Montana’s Bob Marshall Wilderness, except for a few peculiarities.
“It’s one of the most remote places you can get to,” said Greg Schatz, a builder and outfitter from Columbia Falls. “It’s so big and so few people.”
Greg and wife Deborah Schatz made two visits to the nomadic shepherds of the Darkhad as consultants for the region’s tiny tourism industry. While the Schatzes’ next-door neighbor, Glacier National Park, gets between 2 million and 3 million visitors every summer, the Darkhad has a goal of hosting 1,000 a year. Even that will require some major cross-cultural education.
“They don’t comprehend the average western tourist can’t ride a horse for 12 hours a day for 12 days,” Deborah said of the novelty factor dude ranching might have in Mongolia’s wilderness. “We had to explain that perhaps a tourist might have to hike a bit, or do things other than ride. That was really hard to grasp.”
On the flip side of cultural discovery, the Schatzes got to travel with horsemen who traced their skills back to Genghis Khan. That wasn’t simply an ancestral footnote. The people of Ulaan Uul used the same packing techniques the Schatzes use on mule trains in the Bob Marshall, which date back to Khan’s revolutionary cavalry warfare innovations.
“They use a lot of the same half-hitches,” Greg said of the rope skills for loading gear on horses. “I showed them our quick-release ties, and they asked what that was for. I said in case you have a wreck and a horse goes down. They just laughed and said ‘We don’t have any wrecks.’”
The Schatzes got introduced to the Darkhad families through Cliff Montagne at Bozeman-based BioRegions International. The nongovernment organization has been working in Mongolia since 1998.
Montagne explained that livestock herding in Mongolia is reaching a sustainability limit. The average Darkhad family of herders has around 800 animals; usually a mix of sheep, goats, yaks and horses. They move them four or five times a day, leaving no time to farm vegetables. Climate change in the country, sandwiched between northern China and southern Russia, has reduced the forage that can support livestock, adding pressure to their traditional nomadic culture. So some families in the area are working with BioRegions International on business plans that add tourism money to their income.
Greg said the Mongolians’ self-sufficiency traditions would need lots of cross-cultural tweaking.
“These are the toughest people I’ve ever seen in my life,” Greg said. “At night, they just go sleep on the grass. An arm is their pillow. Only half of them carry blankets. When I said an outfitter in the Bob needs 10 mules for eight guests, they can’t contemplate taking that much gear. When they leave, each rider has two saddle bags — one for tea, one for soup. We tried to explain you need cots, chairs, tables and stoves for Americans.”
You also need to find Ulaan Uul. The roads disappear about a day’s travel from Mongolia’s capital of Ulaan Baatar. So someone has to meet tourists at the airport, connect them with a translator, and arrange cross-country transportation. Most of the Darkhad region sits on permafrost, so trucks and vans can’t go far without bogging down. To visit the Tsaatan people in the surrounding mountains the vehicle of choice is a reindeer.
The Schatzes helped two family groups set up tourism cooperatives for the Darkhad. Trips of 10 to 12 days cost about $3,000 (not including travel to Mongolia) and all the money would stay with the cooks, guides and drivers in the area.
“They only want to do a handful of trips a year,” Deborah said. “They’re not creating a big thing. They’re very aware of clean water and the need to protect it now rather than try and fix it later.”
As far from Montana as Mongolia is, Greg said he kept running into points of familiarity.
“My family came from the steppes of Russia, and on our second night there we’re eating fried turnovers like Grandma Schatz used to make,” Greg said. “We’re only 12 miles from the Russian border. And there used to be so much nomadic movement across the border, the food was very similar to what I grew up with.”
And the hospitality was remarkable.
“Right after we arrived, 10 westerners and 10 Mongolians, we hit a huge thunderstorm,” Greg recalled. “There was hail and huge winds. The Mongolian horses just turn their butts to the wind, and the Mongolians crouch under the horses. I’m 6-4 – I don’t get under horses. But there was a ger nearby. They didn’t waste any time trying to figure out who it belonged to. They just went over and we all got invited in, soaking wet.”