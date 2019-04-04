For more information on the following programs at the Montana Natural History Center, 120 Hickory St., call 327-0405, or visit montananaturalist.org:
- MiniNaturalists Pre-K Program, 10 a.m. Thursdays, April 4-25. March's theme is "Spring Birds." Program is free with admission; children must be accompanied by adults.
- Saturday Kids’ Activity: "Explore the Watershed!" 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 13 and 27. Free with admission.
- Evening program, "The Entomology of Fly Fishing" with Dr. Diana Six, professor of entomology/pathology at UM. Wednesday, April 24, 7 p.m. $5-$10; see website for details and tickets.
- Naturalist Field Weekend, "Sage Grouse Experience," Friday, April 26-Sunday, April 28. $450/$420 MNHC members. See website and details for tickets.