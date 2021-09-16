 Skip to main content
Muddy event planned for Fort Owen State Park Sept. 18
Friends of Fort Owen on the hunt for wild clay

Friends of Fort Owen Board Member Philip Maechling holds the brick he made from local sand and purchased “fire” clay to see if the color matches the original adobe bricks on the East Barracks at Fort Owen State Park.

 MICHELLE MCCONNAHA - Ravalli Republic;

STEVENSVILLE – Fort Owen State Park and the Friends of Fort Owen will host a “mud party” event on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park, 99 Fort Owen Ranch Road in Stevensville. Stop by for hands-on activities related to the adobe bricks that are a unique part of the park’s history.

The free public event will include education stations that focus on the art and science of making adobe bricks, a rare building material in Montana. Meet soil scientists and adobe and historic preservation experts, and even try building an adobe brick yourself! Visitors will also find information about Major John Owen's life and his role in building the fort and its adobe walls in the 1850s.

Fort Owen State Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the park, visit fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/fort-owen.

