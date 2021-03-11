'Nature as a muse'

Nature has been inspiring artists since humans first began drawing animals on cave walls. The March Bitterroot Audubon program will feature three area artists who will discuss the role of nature in their art. Dulcie Belanger (clay sculptor), Karen Savory (watercolor artist) and Uschi Carpenter (nature and fine art photographer) all use nature in their art. Join us for an informal conversation with them about their work. Visit their websites before the program and think about questions you could pose to one, two, or all three of the artists.