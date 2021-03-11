'Nature as a muse'

Nature has been inspiring artists since humans first began drawing animals on cave walls. The March Bitterroot Audubon program will feature three area artists who will discuss the role of nature in their art. Dulcie Belanger (clay sculptor), Karen Savory (watercolor artist) and Uschi Carpenter (nature and fine art photographer) all use nature in their art. Join us for an informal conversation with them about their work. Visit their websites before the program and think about questions you could pose to one, two, or all three of the artists.
Belanger's site: dulciebelanger.com
Savory's site: simplysavoryart.com
Carpenter's site: uschiphotography.com
This program will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday, March 15. You must register in advance for this meeting at bit.ly/3qrXNxB, or find the link on Bitterroot Audubon’s website or Facebook page. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.