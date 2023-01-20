New chairlift raises the bar at Whitefish Mountain Resort

WHITEFISH — On a foggy Monday morning, the new Snow Ghost Express chairlift punched up through the clouds to the upper reaches of Big Mountain, depositing skiers and snowboarders on Inspiration Ridge just south of the summit.

Among the athletes excited to ride Whitefish Mountain Resort’s new Chair 4, which opened Dec. 30, was a group of 11 veterans with the Wishes 4 Warriors organization.

“It works out great for us,” said Dominic Davila, the program director of Wishes 4 Warriors. He explained the group participants with disabilities are better served by the high-speed lift: “The faster we get these guys on the lift, the better their experience and the better the experience is for everyone.”

The high-speed six-seater offers two more spaces than the mountain’s other large lifts and shuttles 2,200 people per hour. Its top speed reaches 12.5 mph and a full ride from the Base Lodge to the top of the chair lasts less than eight minutes.

“It’s amazing,” agreed Eric Richardson, 10, and his brother Karter, 12. The pair from Wisconsin spent their first morning of a five-day ski trip lapping the Snow Ghost Express with their father, Noah.

“It’s awesome,” Noah said, echoing his sons. “It’s super-easy and super fast.”

Out-of-towners and locals alike relished the opportunities brought by the new lift.

Young Kalispell residents Lily and Emily Dotter, who frequent Whitefish Mountain Resort’s advanced trails, liked the new terrain opened up by the addition of the Snow Ghost Express.

Chair 4 replaces a 1978 chairlift that reached a different spot on the south side of the mountain. The upgrade provides access to runs on the front and east sides of the mountain, like Inspiration and the Ptarmigan Bowl.

It also manages to deliver riders to high elevations without a stopover between Chair 1 and Chair 6, although there is no beginner terrain available from Chair 4. Part of the benefit of adding Chair 4 is the reduction in traffic at other lifts and on the beginner terrain elsewhere at the resort.

“The lines are way shorter,” Lily reported. “That’s good because I don’t like waiting.”

Leitner-Poma of America, the contractor on the Snow Ghost Express project, used advanced technology including a Leitner DirectDrive motor to modernize the new lift.

Chair 4 took four years to plan and six months to construct. It follows on the heels of Whitefish’s 2021 effort to relocate Chair 8 in the hopes of providing better access to the Hellroaring Basin on the resort’s west side.

After a few years of intense work to revamp parts of the mountain, Whitefish Mountain Resort now plans to work on a couple smaller projects in the coming off-season. Public Relations Manager Chad Sokol said the resort expects to install a second conveyor carpet between Chairs 4 and 9 this summer, opening up more beginner territory at lower elevations.