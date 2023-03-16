Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is hosting a series of upcoming public meetings in northwest Montana to discuss mule deer management.

FWP Region 1 staff will discuss the ecology and management of mule deer in northwest Montana, the current status of populations in the region, and future management considerations.

The intent of these meetings is for FWP to hear various questions and perspectives from interested members of the public. There will be no decisions made during these meetings.

The schedule of public meetings in northwest Montana has changed and is as follows:

March 21 – Timbers Event Center, Eureka, 6 p.m.

– Timbers Event Center, Eureka, 6 p.m. March 22 – Libby Little Theater, Libby, 6 p.m.

– Libby Little Theater, Libby, 6 p.m. March 23 – Flathead Valley Community College (Arts and Technology Building), Kalispell, 6 p.m.

– Flathead Valley Community College (Arts and Technology Building), Kalispell, 6 p.m. April 5 – Thompson Falls High School, Thompson Falls, 6 p.m.

To learn more about mule deer management in Montana, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/hunt/regulations/deer.