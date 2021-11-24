Painted Rocks State Park campsite reservations for 2022 season open Nov. 26

DARBY — The first campsite reservations for the 2022 season will open for Painted Rocks State Park, located in the southern Bitterroot Valley, starting Nov. 26. This will be the second season that the park has some reservable sites available.

Of the 23 campsites in the park, six campsites (sites numbers 18 through 23), will be open for reservations in 2022 through Reserve America at montanastateparks.reserveamerica.com or by calling 1-855-922-6768. All other sites at the park are first-come, first-served.

Following Montana State Park’s reservation timeframe, Painted Rocks is on a six-month rolling reservation system, meaning campers can reserve their campsite up to six months in advance of the date they are planning to stay. For example, for a camping trip that begins on May 26, 2022, reserve that campsite as early as Nov. 26, 2021.

The 2021 season was the first time that Painted Rocks State Park had campsites open for reservations; prior to that, all sites were first-come, first-served. After high camping demand and requests for reservations, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks staff decided to test reservations at Painted Rocks. Overall, camper feedback was positive, so the system will be used again for the upcoming season.

Reservations for the Painted Rocks State Park sites will be available from May 26, 2022 to Sept. 5, 2022, Thursday through Sunday nights only. The sites are available to walk-in campers the other nights of the week.

Park manager, Maci MacPherson, says that all the six reservable campsites accommodate tents and three can fit RVs up to 25 feet, and three have room for RVs up to 30 feet. For other questions regarding Painted Rocks State Park or the reservable sites, please call MacPherson at 406-273-4253.

