Painted Rocks State Park will offer some reservable campsites this season

DARBY — Painted Rocks State Park outside of Darby will open six of its campsites to advanced reservations beginning April 1.

The state park’s 23 campsites have traditionally all operated on a first-come, first-served basis, but after an increase in visitation and public interest in reservation options, park managers decided to move six sites to the reservation system for this season.

Painted Rocks State Parks Manager, Maci MacPherson, says that this means visitors can reserve one of the six sites for stays from Thursday, May 27, through Sunday, Aug. 15. The sites are open for reservations on Thursday through Sunday nights only and remain available to walk-in campers the other nights of the week.

All of the six campsites can accommodate tents. Three of the campsites can fit RVs up to 25 feet, and three campsites have room for RVs up to 30 feet.

To reserve a site starting April 1 at 12 a.m. MST, go online to montanastateparks.reserveamerica.com or call Reserve America at 1-855-922-6768. For questions regarding Painted Rocks State Park, call MacPherson at 406-273-4253.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0