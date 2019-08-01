The Flathead Lakers' fifth annual Poker Paddle will be held Sunday, Aug. 11 in Bigfork.
Paddlers set their own pace and may launch any time between 10 a.m. and noon. Vessels leave from Bigfork Community Dock and stop at marked destinations to collect a playing card at each stop and build their poker hand. Players turn in their scorecards and join the after party at Brookside Yard with a silent auction, picnic lunch, live music by Mike Murray and prizes for best and worst hands.
This year’s event includes a short (2.8-mile), middle (4.3-mile), and long (6.7-mile) course to choose from. Qualified swimmers may swim the course with an assisting kayaker.
Participation is $55 per person and includes a unique gift and after party with picnic lunch, silent auction, and life music.
Registration closes on Aug. 5. Register online at flatheadlakers.org (click on the Poker Paddle logo) or call the Flathead Lakers at 406-883-1346.
The event will benefit the Flathead Lakers education programs and community work to prevent the spread of invasive mussels, promote clean water practices and inspire future watershed citizens and the Bigfork Area Chamber of Commerce's promotion of business and tourism in Bigfork and the surrounding area.