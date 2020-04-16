Poll finds support for public lands remains strong

Considering all of the challenges Montanans face these days, they still look fondly on their state’s public lands.
That’s according to the fourth Voter Survey on Public Land, whose results were released Monday by the University of Montana’s Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative.
UM has taken the survey every two years since 2014, measuring voters’ attitudes toward public lands and specific policies. The survey was conducted March 19-24, as the COVID-19 pandemic was hitting Montana and its public lands hard. But as in previous years, overwhelming majorities of the 500 voters surveyed agree that public lands deliver a wide range of benefits to the Treasure State.
“This was an interesting year to do it in, with the COVID virus in place, so we were very surprised to see support for public lands and conservation initiatives hold steady,” said UM Geography lecturer Rick Graetz, who led the initiative.
Perhaps, he said, Montana’s 27.4 million acres of public lands are being seen more and more as a refuge.
The survey’s findings include:
- 89% of Montana voters have visited state-run public lands, and 88% have visited federal public lands, in the last year.
- 79% of Montana voters consider themselves conservationists.
- 89% of Montana voters agree with the statement that “public lands are beneficial to Montana’s economy,” up from 82% in the 2018 survey.
- 81% of respondents favored continuing to treat the state’s Wilderness Study Areas as they are now.
- 60% would support a small increase in local taxes or fees to support conservation and outdoor recreation.
- 79% of Montanans support designating the Badger-Two Medicine Area between Glacier National Park and the Blackfeet Indian Reservation as a Cultural Heritage Area, a move that would preclude oil and gas development there.
- 77% support the proposal to increase protections in the Gallatin Range WSA by maintaining the existing recreation uses, conserving some areas for wildlife migration, protecting the headwaters of the Gallatin and Yellowstone rivers and designating some new wilderness.
Some of the questions have been asked multiple times since the survey began.
“These numbers have been remarkably steady, and if anything, have increased” over previous years, said Dave Metz, a Democratic pollster with Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates. “Even given the environment we’re in now with the pandemic ... we are still seeing a robust appreciation of the benefits of public lands.”
Metz conducted the survey with Lori Weigel, a Republican pollster with New Bridge Strategy.
In their work researching attitudes toward public lands around the country, Metz said they’ve found that “there is no other state in the Union, except perhaps Alaska, where we see the same overwhelming majority of voters participating in outdoor activities ... Montana’s public lands get lots of use from the state’s voters.”
“Broadly speaking, the results aren’t all that surprising given our experience,” said Amy Robinson, conservation director for the Montana Wilderness Association. “Public lands are bipartisan, and it just reminded me that we all appreciate the benefits that public lands bring to our community.”
The Wilderness Association advocates for a wide range of conservation policies, including the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. If passed, the act would designate 80,000 acres near Seeley Lake and Ovando as wilderness while opening other nearby areas to mountain biking and snowmobiling. The survey found that 75% of respondents support the act, up from 73% in 2018.
This support, Robinson predicted, would only help in getting it passed.
“We’ve been saying now for quite some time that 73% of Montanans support the (Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act),” she said. “We now can continue to say that.”
To view the full survey, visit https://crown-yellowstone.umt.edu/voter-surveys/2020/default.php.
