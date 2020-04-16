Poll finds support for public lands remains strong

Some of the questions have been asked multiple times since the survey began.

“These numbers have been remarkably steady, and if anything, have increased” over previous years, said Dave Metz, a Democratic pollster with Fairbank, Maslin, Maullin, Metz & Associates. “Even given the environment we’re in now with the pandemic ... we are still seeing a robust appreciation of the benefits of public lands.”

Metz conducted the survey with Lori Weigel, a Republican pollster with New Bridge Strategy.

In their work researching attitudes toward public lands around the country, Metz said they’ve found that “there is no other state in the Union, except perhaps Alaska, where we see the same overwhelming majority of voters participating in outdoor activities ... Montana’s public lands get lots of use from the state’s voters.”

“Broadly speaking, the results aren’t all that surprising given our experience,” said Amy Robinson, conservation director for the Montana Wilderness Association. “Public lands are bipartisan, and it just reminded me that we all appreciate the benefits that public lands bring to our community.”