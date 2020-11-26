 Skip to main content
Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee to meet Dec. 1 and 7

The Private Land/Public Wildlife Advisory Committee will meet on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 using the video conferencing platform Zoom. On Dec. 1 and Dec. 7, the committee will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. A time for public comment has been set for 2:15 p.m. on Dec. 1 and 1:45 p.m. on Dec. 7.

During the meeting, committee members will hear presentations on wildlife movement and migration as well as hear from a landowner panel on how to better support working lands that support wildlife movement and migration. Committee members will also discuss and revisit the Public Land Access Agreement program and their other workplan topics from their August meeting.

The 10-member committee, appointed by the governor, is charged with reviewing FWP access programs and offering recommendations to help achieve program goals and maintaining good relations between hunters and landowners.

Members of the public are invited to watch the stream of the meeting online and participate in the public comment time. Details on how to access the meeting will be posted on fwp.mt.gov closer to the meeting date. For more information about the PL/PW Advisory Committee, including the December meeting agenda, visit http://fwp.mt.gov/hunting/hunterAccess/plpw/, or, contact Jason Kool, Hunting Access Bureau Chief, either by phone at 406-444-2505 or by email at jason.kool@mt.gov.

