Montana State University Extension is hosting an initial private pesticide applicator training from 8:10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, April 11, at Ruby’s Inn and Conference Center. People interested in purchasing/applying restricted use pesticides to their property must have a current Montana Department of Agriculture private applicator license. This training will include information pertaining to: pesticides in the environment, calibration of spray equipment, general pesticide safety, integrated pest management and other pertinent instruction to ensure proper use of pesticides.
Current licensed applicators may receive six recertification credits.
Registration is required by April 5, by calling Amy at 406-994-5178 or register on at pesticides.montana.edu/pat/19-03.html.