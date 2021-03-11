Proposed resurfacing project for Highway 83 south of Swan Lake

SWAN LAKE — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) is asking the public to comment on a proposal to resurface about 11.5 miles of Highway 83, south of Swan Lake in Lake County. The project will consist of two separate sections of highway. The first section begins at the Missoula/Lake County line, and extends north for six miles ending at the Lion Creek bridge. The second section begins 0.5 miles north of Soup Creek Road and extends north for five miles to just south of the town of Swan Lake.

Proposed work for the first section includes a chip seal and fog seal. Proposed work for the second section includes removing the pavement in isolated areas and repairing, followed by an asphalt overlay, chip seal and fog seal of the entire roadway. The fog seal will reduce chip loss and assist in curing the chip seal. New striping, signage, roadway guideposts, centerline rumble strips and guardrail upgrades will be included for both sections of highway.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2024 but may be sooner depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to MDT, Missoula office at P.O. Box 7039, Missoula, MT 59807-7039. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9865000. Contact Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen at 406-523-5802 or Project Design Engineer Joshua Dold at 406-444 6385 with any questions or concerns.

