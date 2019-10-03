The Western Montana Fish and Game Association (WMFGA), a 106-year-old sportsmen’s organization, is conducting a public sight-in day at their Deer Creek Shooting Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13.
The Deer Creek Shooting Center is located on the west side of Deer Creek Road and south of the Montana Rail Link tracks, southeast of East Missoula.
WMFGA President Randy Stemple says the public sight-in day is intended for hunters to get tuned up and checked out prior to the opening of general big-game hunting season.
Those who attend must bring their own rifle, ammunition, eye and ear protection and paper targets. All range rules will be strictly enforced and everyone will need to sign a waiver of liability. Range rules and facility information can be found at wmfga.org. Check in with the sight-in day range officer upon entering the shooting center.
The event is free and open to the public and will take place at Range Bay 100-B. All members, guests and those attending the public sight-in day must be familiar with and follow all range rules. Range rules are posted on-site and on the website.