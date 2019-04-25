{{featured_button_text}}
Bernise Esparza hauls a burned tree up the hill to be placed on a burn pile. The Purcell Ranch was devastated by the Lolo Peak Fire last fall with over 100 of their 172 acres being burned.

 COLTER PETERSON, MISSOULIAN

The Purcell Ranch is holding reclamation event for National Arbor Day from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Friday, April 26.

There will be cutting, stacking and burning small diameter dead trees that were the victims of the Lolo Peak Fire plus planing wildflower seeds throughout the ranch land. Elk burgers and fish steaks from Mexico will be served. Bring a side dish. ATV's, chain saws, rakes are welcome. Purcell Ranch is a Block Management area with Fish, Wildlife and Parks and shed hunting will be open to all who attend.

Turn right on Highway 12 in Lolo. Go six miles and turn left on Mill Creek Road, take the third left on to Severin Meadows Trail. Signs will be posted.

