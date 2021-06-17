Pygmies in the depths: Tiny whitefish poses riddles for biologists

So is Big Salmon Lake, where the biologists hiked into the Bob Marshall Wilderness with lightweight pack rafts to try their luck.

“It takes a lot of time to get back in there,” Bourret said. “We brought in two nets, and used rocks we found there for weights. Trying to pull a 125-foot-long net in a 7-foot pack raft is pretty tough.”

To avoid catching other species, such as the federally protected bull trout, the FWP crew used nets with mesh just ⅜ or half-an-inch in width. Bull trout tend to thrash about in larger nets, eventually getting so tangled they tie their own gills closed and suffocate. They just bounce off the finer mesh, however, eliminating the bycatch problem.

Pygmy whitefish probably got established in the Rockies during the last Ice Age, when Glacial Lake Missoula inundated most of the major valleys west of the Continental Divide between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago.

“When the big lake receded with the glaciers, these deeper lakes were left behind with the right conditions for pygmy whitefish to survive,” said FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish. Pygmy whitefish are also found or suspected in Glacier Park’s Logging, Quartz, Bowman and Kintla lakes as well as outside the park in Bull, Horseshoe, Little Bitterroot, Ashley, Whitefish, Lindbergh and Holland lakes along with Hungry Horse Reservoir.