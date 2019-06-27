{{featured_button_text}}
Milltown Park Sign

A sign at Bonner points in two different directions to Milltown State Park, each leading to a different entrance. A third entrance is across the Clark Fork River at the Overlook Area.

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Montana State Parks will host an educational Ranger Walk and Talk hike at Milltown State Park on Thursday, July 4, from 1 to 2 p.m.

The first of a series of Ranger Walk and Talk educational hikes will feature Milltown State Park Manager, Michael Kustudia. Kustudia will tour guests around the Confluence area as he talks about the many threads of Milltown State Park’s history. Special attention will be given to the illustrious visitors who passed through the confluence on the Fourth of July 213 years ago.

This event is free, and no registration is required. Good walking or hiking shoes are recommended. For more information, call 406-542-5531.

