Reel Rock 14, an international rock climbing documentary series, is coming to the Bitterroot Public Library in Hamilton on Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. The film series, in its 14th year, will be shown free to the public.
Every year, the Reel Rock Film Tour brings premieres of the best new climbing documentary films to communities around the world, with over 500 locations in 40 countries.
Currently, only one other location is showing Reel Rock 14 in Montana during the 2019-20 film tour. The Spire Climbing Center in Bozeman will show the series Oct. 30. Tickets for that showing are available online at reelrocktour.com.
You have free articles remaining.
According to reelrocktour.com, this year’s documentaries feature "The High Road," in which “the powerful and bold climber Nina Williams tests herself on some of the highest, most difficult boulder problems ever climbed, "United States of Joe’s" where rock climbers interact with a conservative coal mining community in rural Utah, to surprising results and "The Nose Speed Record," in which rock climbing “legends” Tommy Caldwell and Alex Honnold battle Yosemite dirt bags Jim Reynolds and Brad Gobright in a high stakes race for greatness.”
Founded in 2005 by filmmakers Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer, REEL ROCK has become a premiere, award-winning platform for climbing films that “weave bold action, humor, heart, and soul into larger-than-life human stories for a wide audience, from the core climber to the armchair mountaineer.”