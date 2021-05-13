Remote Centennial Valley offers wildlife sanctuary in southwestern Montana

Earlier, in the late 1880s near Upper and Lower Red Rock Lakes, homesteaders began claiming land, birthing a new community. Levi Shambow, being the first permanent resident, gave the place his name: Shambow. Magdelen replaced that tag, followed by the current identification, Lakeview. It began as a small community of homesteaders who raised sheep, goats, cattle and horses and grew crops.

During the Homestead Era of the early 1900s, Lakeview and the surrounding area was home to almost 400 people. The town had stores, saloons and a hotel. Hunting and fishing lodges came and went, as did other businesses. It's now headquarters for the wildlife refuge.

Drought years and the Great Depression of the late 1920s and 1930s, coupled with the struggle against harsh winters and isolation, ended most of the population's hopes. Many of the homesteads were bought out as land was acquired for the wildlife reserve. As a result, the town withered with the consolidation of land and the departure of full-time residents from the Centennial Valley. Lakeview soon became a ghost town.

In 1932, the Red Rock Lakes Migratory Waterfowl Refuge (now Red Rock Lakes National Wildlife Refuge) was established.