Flathead Audubon, the North Fork Preservation Society and Flathead Wildlife have rescheduled renowned wolf biologist Diane Boyd’s presentation. She will speak on the status of the wolf recovery program on Thursday, March 7, from 7-9 p.m. in Room 26 at the Gateway West Community Room in Kalispell. Boyd began studying wolf recovery in the Rockies when the first wolf walked down from Canada and successfully colonized northwestern Montana in 1979.
Join Diane as she discusses how wolf recovery unfolded from this first colonizer to the present population of 2,000 wolves in the West, the challenges, the successes and the future of wolves on the Montana landscape. The program is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website at www.flatheadaudubon.org.