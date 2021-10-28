 Skip to main content
Request for comment on new project proposal

The Forest Service invites comments on the Thorne Creek Fire Salvage project located within Sanders County on the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District. The project includes the harvest of dead and dying timber on approximately 610 acres, the cutting and removal of roadside hazard trees, and planting of tree seedlings on about 5,000 acres in severely burned areas including proposed salvage units. Submit comments by Nov. 29.

For more information, see the scoping letter with attached maps, which is posted on the Lolo National Forest website at  fs.usda.gov/project/?project=60991.

