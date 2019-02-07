Renowned wolf biologist Diane Boyd will present a program on the status of the wolf recovery program at the Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 Flathead Audubon program from 7-9 p.m. at the Gateway West Community Room in Kalispell.
Diane began studying wolf recovery in the Rockies when the first wolf walked down from Canada and successfully colonized northwestern Montana in 1979. Join Diane as she discusses how wolf recovery unfolded from this first colonizer to the present population of 2,000 wolves in the West: the challenges, the successes and the future of wolves on the Montana landscape.
Diane Boyd began her wolf career with Dave Mech in Minnesota in 1977. She moved to Montana in 1979 to study wolf recovery in the Rocky Mountains, and followed the population growth from 1 wolf to 2000 wolves at present in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. Diane has collaborated on wolf research in Minnesota, Montana, Michigan, Arizona, New Mexico, British Columbia, Alberta, Italy, Romania and Ellesmere Island. She earned her MS and PhD degrees from the University of Montana researching wolf ecology, genetics and the recolonization process. Diane has published 40 articles on wolf and carnivore ecology in scientific journals and popular literature. She currently works for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks in Kalispell, Montana, as the Wolf/Carnivore Specialist.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the Flathead Audubon website: www.flatheadaudubon.org