Roads in Yellowstone to close for 2021 spring plowing

Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time. Visit park roads for the status of Yellowstone roads. Receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions). In addition, call 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

The park asks each visitor to recreate responsibly to reduce the spread of COVID-19. If you are sick, do not visit the park. Self-quarantine to avoid exposing others.

Learn more about area-specific spring reopening dates. All dates are subject to change based on future conditions and public health guidance. We will continue to evaluate and adapt to changing COVID-19 guidance and adjust operations as needed. For additional details, visit the park website at nps.gov/yell or download Yellowstone's app.

