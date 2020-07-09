Roadtrip for rockhounds: Geology classic guide book gets updated

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If one should not judge a book by its cover, that goes double for covered rocks.

The very first sentence of the new "Roadside Geology of Montana" bumps into this truism.

“If we look under the greenery, the spectacular scenery of Montana is supported by rocks that have an amazing history that began more than 3 billion years ago,” Donald Hyndman and Robert Thomas write in their preface. But the only bit of the original 1972 "Roadside Geology of the Northern Rockies" book that Hyndman and late colleague David Alt included in the new edition is a black-and-white photo of the shorelines of Glacial Lake Missoula on Mount Sentinel, clearly defined by melting snow.

The greenery on Missoula’s surrounding hillsides has thickened to the point those sedimentary lines have become much harder to make out, Hyndman said. Yet the evidence they represent, the story they tell about planet-shaking forces that left marks for anyone with eyes to see, remains the core attraction of the book.