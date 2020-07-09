Roadtrip for rockhounds: Geology classic guide book gets updated

If one should not judge a book by its cover, that goes double for covered rocks.
The very first sentence of the new "Roadside Geology of Montana" bumps into this truism.
“If we look under the greenery, the spectacular scenery of Montana is supported by rocks that have an amazing history that began more than 3 billion years ago,” Donald Hyndman and Robert Thomas write in their preface. But the only bit of the original 1972 "Roadside Geology of the Northern Rockies" book that Hyndman and late colleague David Alt included in the new edition is a black-and-white photo of the shorelines of Glacial Lake Missoula on Mount Sentinel, clearly defined by melting snow.
The greenery on Missoula’s surrounding hillsides has thickened to the point those sedimentary lines have become much harder to make out, Hyndman said. Yet the evidence they represent, the story they tell about planet-shaking forces that left marks for anyone with eyes to see, remains the core attraction of the book.
“So when you’re driving along the road, and you see these big rock formations and wonder how did they get that way, reading this book will help understand how they got that way,” Hyndman said at his home near the base of Mount Sentinel. “One of my favorite roadtrips is to see the giant ripple marks of Glacial Lake Missoula south of Hot Springs. They’re 200 feet from crest to crest. And you can relate that to the shoreline you see on Mount Sentinel.”
Dog-eared copies of the bright-yellow "Roadside Geology" have been stuffed under car seats and into backpacks for decades. The new edition should fascinate that old fan base while enticing new readers to explore one of the most geologically complex states in the nation. Part of the improvement comes from a more concisely organized format, with introductory sections for each region noting the general highlights before delving into specific features along a given highway. And part comes from the significant scientific advancements geologists have made in the past 50 years to explain the significance of those formations.
Hyndman taught geology at the University of Montana before recently retiring, while Thomas currently teaches the same subject at the University of Montana-Western in Dillon.
Hyndman compared the book to his introductory geology classes. Students would come in expecting to learn about rocks.
“In fact, it’s the history of our planet, and how processes and environments changed over time,” Hyndman said. “With respect to our religious friends, it’s the greatest story ever told.”
For Thomas, that time element was the most fascinating part. A short distance from his office at the University of Montana-Dillon is a casino, which sits below a low bluff called Clark’s Lookout. The name commemorates the time when explorer William Clark mentioned using the high point to scan the landscape during the Voyage of Discovery in 1805.
“But underneath his feet were fossilized corals and brachiopods that covered this area 300 million years ago,” Thomas said. “That’s perspective.”
The project also gets at a fundamental problem with teaching geology. Hyndman said he and original co-author David Alt struggled with the basic chore of teaching students to identify unknown minerals. Rather than memorize all the factors of color and hardness and texture, they found it simpler to just ask where the student found the rock.
“As soon as you know the place, and you know the geology of the region, you can narrow it down,” Hyndman said. “So in a place where rocks are mostly granite, you know you’re probably looking at quartz or feldspar or mica or other components of granite formations. David and I thought rather than concentrate on specific properties, why don’t we do it road by road?”
That resulted in "The Roadside Geology of the Northern Rockies," so titled because Hyndman and Alt were most familiar with the formations of western Montana and northern Idaho. The U.S. Geological Survey and the Montana Bureau of Mines were developing better and better maps of mineral deposits, but huge gaps remained. So the heavily mined and explored region between Philipsburg and Anaconda was well-charted; Philipsburg to Missoula not so much. The two men had to drive and catalog most of that themselves.
Those maps also explained little in the way of evolution of landscapes. Hyndman said that reflects a habit of geologists to worry about how something originated — how it got folded or melted into a certain form — and less about how the generation of one formation might have affected another.
Thomas said one of the biggest changes from the first edition of "Roadside Geology" and the present book has been the understanding of plate tectonics — how continental masses move around and shape one another. The theory was in its infancy in the 1960s when Hyndman and Alt were gathering their first inferences of geological structures in Montana. A generation later it has become the foundation of geology studies for its ability to explain how structures that develop in one fashion get radically altered by crashing into some other structure.
For example, the relatively young basin-and-range sedimentary mountains of southwest Montana have mixed with flows of volcanic basalt rock in ways that seem impossible, with 60-million-year-old layers sitting on top of rocks that arrived just 4.5 million years ago.
“Basalt flows don’t flow over mountain ranges,” Thomas said. Instead, the bulging and shifting of the Yellowstone Hotspot stirred and contorted the formations into an area around Dillon so complex it attracts more than 30 geological field study groups a summer to explore the results.
“Science is not static,” Thomas said. “The greatness of science is as a method of thinking. Thirty years from now, this 'Roadside Geology' should be out of date. And somebody besides Don and I will have to redo it.”
