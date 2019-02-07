A chile pepper seed starting class “Some like it Hot” will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 9, at the floriculture building at the Missoula County Fairgrounds.
It’s chile in Montana but some like it hot. Spice up your winter by learning how to start and grow chile peppers from seed. Join Missoula County Extension at the Missoula Fairgrounds to learn about the different varieties, what makes them hot, tips and tricks on how to grow them in your garden.
The “heat will be on” to enter peppers in the fair for this contest. We will be giving away pepper seeds and how to enter them in the fair. The class is free.
Space is limited; call or email Kaley Hensel at 258-4205, kaley.hensel@montana.edu.