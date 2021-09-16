Shoulder warning: Autumn means dicey times in Glacier backcountry

Even though everything inside the tent stayed dry, conditions got soggy soon after breakfast with the comings and goings of morning packing. By the time everyone had broken camp Saturday morning, no one had any dry gear.

Such are the gambles of post-Labor Day adventuring in Montana. Most of the bugs have gone, as have the tourists. Fall colors flare on the hillsides, making those “leaf-peeper” enticements of New England seem tame. With luck, there can even be a few huckleberries along the trail.

But the seasonal shift from summer to autumn can deliver days with 60-degree temperature swings and sideways snowstorms. Nevertheless, many Glacier Park aficionados count on September and October as their best chance to enjoy the backcountry.

“If you look at the numbers for the previous several years, you’ll notice consistently higher visitation for September,” said Glacier spokeswoman Brandi Burke. “We really noticed before Labor Day weekend, our conversations with visitors started to shift. They wanted to know when the ticketed entry ended, and what was there to do in September.”