Shoulder warning: Autumn means dicey times in Glacier backcountry

WEST GLACIER — “I’m marking this with a ‘severe weather warning,’" the Glacier National Park backcountry ranger said as she passed out camping permits last Friday.
Severe smoke, maybe, but severe weather on a (theoretically) blue-sky, 75-degree September day? Welcome to shoulder season, the prime time for crowd-adverse locals to enjoy their favorite wilderness haunts with a considerable risk of meteorological mayhem.
By 7:30 p.m. last Friday the worst that had happened was a light drizzle. Evening stars made introductions a little after 9.
Around midnight, the rain arrived sounding like a load of gravel getting poured out of a wheelbarrow on the fly of the tent. Saturday’s forecast thunderstorm arrived straight out of the gate, rattling thunder across Lake Ellen Wilson.
It was still thundering at dawn. Except that wasn’t thunder: It was rock avalanches tumbling down the side of Mount Jackson, lasting long minutes before ending in a loud splash as the boulders hit the water.
A single waterfall decorated the north face of Gunsight Mountain on Friday afternoon. On Saturday morning six more were pouring down, blocking the trail to Sperry Chalet with spring-runoff-sized surges of silty water. Reddish glacial till discolored the side of Ellen Wilson 50 feet from shore.
Even though everything inside the tent stayed dry, conditions got soggy soon after breakfast with the comings and goings of morning packing. By the time everyone had broken camp Saturday morning, no one had any dry gear.
Such are the gambles of post-Labor Day adventuring in Montana. Most of the bugs have gone, as have the tourists. Fall colors flare on the hillsides, making those “leaf-peeper” enticements of New England seem tame. With luck, there can even be a few huckleberries along the trail.
But the seasonal shift from summer to autumn can deliver days with 60-degree temperature swings and sideways snowstorms. Nevertheless, many Glacier Park aficionados count on September and October as their best chance to enjoy the backcountry.
“If you look at the numbers for the previous several years, you’ll notice consistently higher visitation for September,” said Glacier spokeswoman Brandi Burke. “We really noticed before Labor Day weekend, our conversations with visitors started to shift. They wanted to know when the ticketed entry ended, and what was there to do in September.”
To reduce overcrowding on the park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road, Glacier officials activated a ticketed reservation system for motorists during the busiest days of this summer. Visitors had to secure their preferred days well in advance, or enter a rolling lottery 48 hours in advance for a chance of getting access. The restriction ended on Sept. 7.
Burke said twice in the week after Labor Day the West Glacier entrance had to temporarily close to vehicle entry to relieve congestion. Although many people like to ride bicycles up to Logan Pass in the fall, they must share the Going-to-the-Sun Road with cars at least until Oct. 17. Another rainstorm like Friday night's could move that date up if a Garden Wall avalanche gets involved.
And don’t get your hopes up for this weekend, unless you like camping wet and windy. The National Weather Service forecast for the west side of Glacier Park calls for rain Friday through Monday, while the east side has high-wind warnings on Saturday.