Slickens sicken: Upper Clark Fork struggles with old mine waste

The source was obvious enough that the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program and Department of Environmental Quality have already dispatched crews to reinforce troubled areas with hay bales to block further evulsion. Although earlier timelines predicted the whole upper Clark Fork would be remediated in about 12 years, construction delays, access disputes and funding shortages have pushed the schedule out to almost 25 years.

A court settlement between the state of Montana and Atlantic Richfield Co., responsible for the mining waste, provided a multimillion-dollar fund to clean up the river basin. About $120 million went to excavating the toxic sediments trapped behind Milltown Dam and restoring its reservoir to a floodplain. Silver Bow Creek got 16 years of work, costing about $125 million. Another $96 million is set aside for rehabilitating 47 miles of the Upper Clark Fork.

The upper Clark Fork game fish population comprises about 80% brown trout, with a few cutthroats and rainbows mixed in, and a collection of whitefish, suckers and sculpins rounding out the food web. Until recently, fish populations followed a pattern of significant population jumps every three years after a big spring runoff. The end of the past decade broke that pattern with a series of high flows which released toxic discharges that crushed the population instead of boosting it.

“I think it will bounce back on its own,” Cook said. “Getting the erosion of those slickens under control, getting them cleaned up, will allow the river to heal itself. The trout should have no problem repopulating. They mostly spawn and rear in the tributary streams, which are relatively uncontaminated and good sources of fish. We’re trying to address all possible limiting factors so the river reaches its potential.”

