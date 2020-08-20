Slickens sicken: Upper Clark Fork struggles with old mine waste

Rivers speak a vocabulary all their own.
The main current flows along a thalweg. When constrained, it may cut a gorge. At leisure, it flows through meanders, creating a series of oxbows like cursive script on a floodplain.
And when those meanders get overwhelmed, a riverine version of erosion called avulsion rips through the oxbows and straightens the thalweg. From a bird’s-eye view, those cursive loops get clipped off as the river’s energy forces a new channel across previously dry land.
From a fish’s perspective, this is bad. And in the upper Clark Fork River around Deer Lodge, this is deadly. Deposits of heavy metals called slickens rest along the riverbanks, left there from a catastrophic 1908 flood that tore through the mine tailings of Butte and Anaconda and poisoned the watershed for most of the past century. The slickens are so toxic no plants can grow there. When high water pulses through the Deer Lodge Valley it hits those deposits like a firehose on a sandbox. With no roots or grasses to hold them together, those slickens avulse and release copper, lead, arsenic and other dangerous elements downstream.
“In 2013 and 2014, we had pretty good fish numbers,” Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries biologist Nathan Cook said of the Clark Fork headwaters. “One sample (counted) 1,900 fish per mile, just downstream of Warm Springs. Now that section is just over 100 fish per mile. What we’re seeing is the lowest population estimates we’ve ever seen in 50 years of doing these estimates. And everything is pointing toward the fish kill event we had last year, the accelerated erosion events we had last fall.”
Cook and Clark Fork Coalition biologist Alex Leone released their Upper Clark Fork Slicken Assessment Report at the end of July. It found that old berms built in the 1980s to contain the heavy-metal deposits had started failing. One major collapse occurred in 2017, and a big one in 2019 left dead fish belly-up for much of last September.
The upper 19.3 miles of the Clark Fork, from Perkins Lane near Warm Springs to Arrowstone Park in Deer Lodge, has 109 slickens. Of those, 50 ranked high for erosion risk. Most were in a reach just south of Deer Lodge, upstream of four areas that have had major pollution-removal projects finished between 2011 and 2016. These include the Deer Lodge Trestle Area, Eastside Road pastures and residential yards, and ongoing work at the Grant-Kohrs Ranch National Historic Site.
Leone said the cleanup has led some to question whether the recent construction disturbance is responsible for the fish kills. While he has been monitoring that as a possible threat, the evidence so far hasn’t pointed that direction.
“We’ve been looking closely at how fish habitat is changing as the cleanup goes along,” Leone said. “And FWP has long-term fish data back to the late '60s. In last year’s fish-kill, we documented how a meander tab just filled up like a bathtub, and when we had a rain event it busted out and dumped all these super-laden minerals right into the river.”
The source was obvious enough that the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program and Department of Environmental Quality have already dispatched crews to reinforce troubled areas with hay bales to block further evulsion. Although earlier timelines predicted the whole upper Clark Fork would be remediated in about 12 years, construction delays, access disputes and funding shortages have pushed the schedule out to almost 25 years.
A court settlement between the state of Montana and Atlantic Richfield Co., responsible for the mining waste, provided a multimillion-dollar fund to clean up the river basin. About $120 million went to excavating the toxic sediments trapped behind Milltown Dam and restoring its reservoir to a floodplain. Silver Bow Creek got 16 years of work, costing about $125 million. Another $96 million is set aside for rehabilitating 47 miles of the Upper Clark Fork.
The upper Clark Fork game fish population comprises about 80% brown trout, with a few cutthroats and rainbows mixed in, and a collection of whitefish, suckers and sculpins rounding out the food web. Until recently, fish populations followed a pattern of significant population jumps every three years after a big spring runoff. The end of the past decade broke that pattern with a series of high flows which released toxic discharges that crushed the population instead of boosting it.
“I think it will bounce back on its own,” Cook said. “Getting the erosion of those slickens under control, getting them cleaned up, will allow the river to heal itself. The trout should have no problem repopulating. They mostly spawn and rear in the tributary streams, which are relatively uncontaminated and good sources of fish. We’re trying to address all possible limiting factors so the river reaches its potential.”
