Small team, long hours: Avalanche forecasters travel far in western Montana

As swirls of snow blew into the mountainside pit where he was sitting on Monday, Jeff Carty carefully ran a saw blade uphill through a weak layer of snow deep in the snowpack.

A moment after he started, the entire weak layer gave way and the thick slab of snow above it slid downslope under its own weight.

"I really did not want to find that," Carty said, surveying the now split-open weak layer of angular, faceted snow crystals about 31 inches down from the surface. "The structure is poor enough that I wouldn't want to tickle it. It feels good, though. It's denser than it has been. It's definitely bonding."

The test result would help Carty, the director of the West Central Montana Avalanche Center, and the center's two other forecasters assemble their avalanche forecast for the next day. The three forecasters perform the critical work of informing thousands of backcountry travelers on avalanche problems they may encounter and where those problems likely exist. As the populations of Missoula and Montana grow rapidly, backcountry skiing, snowmobiling and snowboarding are exploding in popularity. Even so, forecasting the potential for deadly avalanches in the area falls to a few dedicated seasonal employees working long hours with limited resources.

Slides

Each winter in the United States, anywhere from a dozen to nearly 40 people die in avalanches. Avalanche centers investigate deadly slides. Most deaths are snowmobilers, skiers or snowboarders in the West. So far this winter, six people have died in avalanches across the country: four people in three Colorado incidents, one person in Nevada and one near Cooke City. Four people died in avalanches in Montana last winter. Two people died in Montana the winter before.

Avalanches are possible on any slope 30 degrees or steeper, and can be triggered remotely and without warning from above, below or adjacent to a slope that steep.

The test Carty performed Monday was a propagation saw test. It helps to determine the likelihood that a fracture within a weak layer will propagate, or spread across a slope beyond the immediate point at which the layer was impacted — a key ingredient for an avalanche. His saw made it just 32 centimeters uphill though a 100-centimeter isolated section of snow before the whole layer failed, indicating that propagation was likely.

That test, and a slew of others Carty performed on the mountainside, helped him understand that on certain slopes at high elevation, a lingering problematic weak layer within the snowpack around Missoula was becoming increasingly harder to impact by skiing or snowboarding. But if someone were to trigger it, propagation into a slope-wide avalanche was likely, and the resulting avalanche would probably be unsurvivable. That was the message that forecaster Cam Mackenzie wrote into the daily avalanche forecast for Tuesday: "Triggering a persistent slab up to 5 feet deep is a possibility on north aspects at upper elevation. While unlikely, the consequences for an avalanche this size are high."

Limited resources

Carty has been the director of the avalanche center since the 2019–20 winter. Carty, Mackenzie and Arden Feldman make up the organization, which provides critical forecasting over 1,420 square miles of western Montana – from Lost Trail Pass on the Idaho-Montana border to the southern end of the Swan Mountains north of Seeley Lake. The forecast area spans 150 linear miles and takes more than three hours to traverse by highway. Conditions can vary wildly from the southern Bitterroots to the Swan Range.

Unlike most avalanche forecast centers in the West, the Missoula-based West Central Montana Avalanche Center is not part of a national forest. Rather, the center is a standalone nonprofit that relies mostly on private donations, grants and fundraising to operate. The center does receive some funding, and equipment like a truck and snowmobiles, from the Lolo National Forest as part of a cost-sharing agreement. But the public funding is far less than the center would receive if it were an entity within the national forest, as is typical among many other avalanche centers. While the avalanche center handles forecasting, a separate nonprofit helmed by Partick Black, the West Central Montana Avalanche Foundation, handles fundraising and education.

"Our pinch point right now is just the fact that we are a nonprofit avalanche center," Carty said. "It was a huge step when we got a third forecaster this year."

Previously, the center was staffed by Carty and Mackenzie. With this winter's addition of Feldman it's easier for the team to provide its three weekly forecasts on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The forecasters generally go out in the field Monday, Wednesday and Friday, often with one forecaster in the Bitterroots, one in the Rattlesnake and one around Seeley. (During storm cycles and periods of high avalanche danger, the center often issues consecutive daily forecasts.)

"Our goal is to move to four days a week, but that hinges on us having consistent funding," Carty said, adding he wouldn't be comfortable with increasing forecast days for a period and then reverting back to three. Four forecasts a week would require additional funding. Forecasts every day would require at least one more forecaster, too. But "the goal has always been to get to seven days a week forecasting."

So for now, the forecasters do the most they can with what they have.

Public observations

With only three forecasters, the West Central Montana Avalanche Center is particularly reliant on public observations that can be submitted by anyone traveling into the backcountry. The information helps inform forecasters' understanding of how the snowpack is transforming over time, or reacting to new snow or other rapidly changing conditions.

"A pinch point with us is public involvement and really getting the motorized crowd involved so they're telling us what they see out there, and looking at the forecast," Carty said, noting that the center also lags behind others in observations from skiers and snowboarders too.

The struggle to make inroads with snowmobilers — a nationwide phenomenon with avalanche centers — hampers the ability to collect observations from the Seeley area, where snowmobilers are a primary backcountry user group. Culturally, he said, Missoula is still "a town in the mountains" rather than a mountain town, which may temper public engagement.

That means it's mostly up to Carty, Mackenzie and Feldman to assess the snowpack across their sprawling forecast area. The center's website showed 56 field observations so far this winter, as of Tuesday; 30 of those came from the three forecasters. Only five came from around Seeley, three of which were from the forecasters.

Building a forecast

When Carty wakes up before a day in the field he checks National Weather Service forecasts for the area, including the Missoula-area backcountry forecast. He also looks at weather and snow data from a network of government weather stations dotting the region's mountains. Temperature, snowfall, wind speed and wind direction are crucial. If a storm system is on its way, he'll also check a variety of forecast models to better understand exactly how, when and where the storm is expected to arrive.

After that, he heads into the field to make observations, which begin as soon as he steps out the door: "On the drive up, I'm looking." Things as simple as new snow, the transition from rain or melting snow to frozen snow, or small avalanche activity on road cuts can help him understand what the snowpack is doing.

When he arrived at the Montana Snowbowl Ski Area above Missoula around midday Monday, he took a temperature reading and noted a dusting of new snow in the parking lot. There was also an unusual south wind blowing into the normally sheltered drainage.

From the top of the ski area's LaValle Creek lift, he traveled out of bounds toward Point Six, a peak above Missoula dotted with antennas and a massive doppler radar dome. A strong wind from the southeast whipped across the ridge, scouring snow from above Jenny Lake and depositing it in Evaro Bowl to the west. After peering down toward Jenny Lake for signs of avalanche activity or ski tracks, Carty noted the wind transport and took some videos.

Then he proceeded around the "Death Star" radar dome and eastward along a ridge immediately north of, and above, Jenny Lake. On a 32-degree northeast-facing slope at about 7,700 feet elevation, he clicked out of the two halves of his split snowboard and began to dig.

Once he dug through 45 inches of snow to the ground, he smoothed the walls of the snow pit with his shovel. He cut carefully measured vertical columns of snow to isolate them from the snowpack. Then he tapped on the tops of them with increasing force to see if weak layers would collapse. An extended column test of a 30-by-90-centimeter area produced no fracture: Carty's smacking the top of the snow didn't impact the deeply buried weak layer. A compression test of a 30-by-30-centimeter column produced a fracture on the 23rd strike — his third hard strike with a full swing from the shoulder. The fracture occurred on a weak layer of faceted snow from early season storms in the fall.

The tests showed that the weak layer was hard to impact from the surface. But if someone were to impact it — maybe by riding over a shallow spot — Carty wanted to know whether a fracture would propagate across the slope and cause an avalanche. The propagation saw test indicated it likely would. After the tests, Carty examined the snowpack layer by layer, looking at crystals from 13 different layers with a magnifying loupe. He documented layer hardness by poking into them with a closed fist, four fingers, one finger or a pencil. With test and snowpit data collected, he caved in the snowpit and packed his gear.

Moments later he was snowboarding through a thin layer of fresh powder down to a frozen lake. Once home, he entered the field data into a public observation form online. Then the forecasters conferenced in a video call to share their thoughts on the snowpack. In the morning, Carty said, the forecaster responsible for Tuesday's forecast would wake up early, check forecasts and weather station data from overnight, and issue a completed forecast product online by 7 a.m.

And then the cycle repeats, all winter long.