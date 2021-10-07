'Smart Cameras and Tracking Devices for Wildlife Research'

Bonham will recap a brief history of tracking technologies for wildlife research, including the groundbreaking work by Missoula's own John and Frank Craighead. From there Doug will describe the myriad of current wildlife tracking technologies, including the ones he designed for species ranging from eagles and owls in Montana to marine mammals to tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea. Doug's current research grants leave invasive and attached devices behind in favor of non-invasive smart cameras and LiDAR technologies. He hopes to recruit some Montana Audubon volunteers to deploy some instrumented chickadee boxes in suburban Missoula and Kalispell.