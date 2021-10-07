 Skip to main content
'Smart Cameras and Tracking Devices for Wildlife Research'
'Smart Cameras and Tracking Devices for Wildlife Research'

Bonham

Bonham

Attend Five Valleys Audubon chapter meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. in the Interdisciplinary Sciences Building Room 110, UM, to hear Doug Bonham present: “Smart Cameras and Tracking Devices for Wildlife Research.”

Bonham will recap a brief history of tracking technologies for wildlife research, including the groundbreaking work by Missoula's own John and Frank Craighead. From there Doug will describe the myriad of current wildlife tracking technologies, including the ones he designed for species ranging from eagles and owls in Montana to marine mammals to tree kangaroos in Papua New Guinea. Doug's current research grants leave invasive and attached devices behind in favor of non-invasive smart cameras and LiDAR technologies. He hopes to recruit some Montana Audubon volunteers to deploy some instrumented chickadee boxes in suburban Missoula and Kalispell.

Bonham is President of Field Data Technologies. He started birding in Maryland in 1966 with Chan Robbins.  

For a map to the meeting location visit map.umt.edu. Masks are required.   

