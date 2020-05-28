Snowpack normal for May as signs of drought emerge

Winter still clings to Montana’s heights, but not for long.
As of May 19, snowpack water content was at or above normal in 10 of the 13 Montana watersheds that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNOTEL sensor network monitors. That’s according to the Late Spring 2020 Montana Water Supply Outlook recently released by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
However, these snowpacks’ days are numbered. The long-range forecast predicts Missoula hitting a high temperature of 93 on Saturday, 90 degrees in Helena, 85 in Butte and 92 in Billings on Sunday. With temperatures rising, water is quickly trickling down mountainsides and surging through Montana’s streams and rivers.
“Miller Creek’s snowpack ran out or melted roughly two weeks ago,” said Denny Anderson, whose ranch abuts that creek’s course toward the Bitterroot River.
Although other rivers in the state were running pretty close to long-term averages according to the U.S. Geological Survey's streamflow website, the Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Blackfoot rivers were quite a bit higher. As of Tuesday, the lower Clark Fork at St. Regis was running at 27,400 cubic feet per second compared to an average flow of 22,900 cfs.
Scientists assess snowpack on a given day by measuring its water content, then comparing it to the median water content for that date from 1981 to 2010 (across the West, mountain snowpack has been trending down since the 1950s). By that metric, the Bitterroot drainage snowpack held 85% of its normal water content for May 19. But it was well above normal in January and February. Other snowpack numbers were: 134% for the Missouri mainstem; 77% for the Jefferson River drainage; and 100% of average for the upper Yellowstone River.
“A steady stream of moisture from the Pacific yielded a significant amount of snowfall in the northwest river basins between December 30th, 2019, and March 1st, 2020,” the report stated. “Many mountain SNOTEL sites reported the highest, or second-highest January snow totals on record.”
“Although basins west of the Divide would receive the most snowfall, the entire state benefited from the weather patterns during January, with all river basins increasing their basin snowpack,” it continued.
March was relatively dry across much of the state, except for southwest and north-central Montana. But cooler-than-normal temperatures through April helped hold the existing snowpack in place — for a while.
As they melt, “streamflow forecasts in most watersheds across the state are currently forecast for slightly above average for the April 1st through July 31st period,” the report stated. But that might vary locally depending on rainfall, temperature and other factors.
On his ranch in the hills south of Missoula, Anderson said that Miller Creek “was cycling down due to snowpack but after this past week it rose up again” with rainfall. When he measured it Sunday he found the water level 5 inches higher than the previous week.
A major riparian restoration project that the Clark Fork Coalition carried out there last summer is now proving itself, he said. “All the side channels that were developed worked perfectly. They’re taking the excess water with no erosion.”
Other Montanans could face the opposite challenge. The report identified three areas of the state — one between the Flathead and Clark Fork rivers in Northwest Montana, one in the southwest part of the state, and another forming a band along the southern and eastern borders — as being either abnormally dry or in a state of moderate drought. That could change, the report made clear, if rainfall picks up.
“The next eight to 10 weeks will tell much of the story, so stay tuned.”
The Late Spring 2020 Montana Water Supply Outlook was prepared by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation using several data sources. It will be presented at Thursday’s meeting of the Legislature’s Environmental Quality Council. The report can be found with the other agenda items at https://leg.mt.gov/committees/interim/2019eqc/meeting-info/.
