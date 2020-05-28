Snowpack normal for May as signs of drought emerge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Winter still clings to Montana’s heights, but not for long.

As of May 19, snowpack water content was at or above normal in 10 of the 13 Montana watersheds that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNOTEL sensor network monitors. That’s according to the Late Spring 2020 Montana Water Supply Outlook recently released by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

However, these snowpacks’ days are numbered. The long-range forecast predicts Missoula hitting a high temperature of 93 on Saturday, 90 degrees in Helena, 85 in Butte and 92 in Billings on Sunday. With temperatures rising, water is quickly trickling down mountainsides and surging through Montana’s streams and rivers.

“Miller Creek’s snowpack ran out or melted roughly two weeks ago,” said Denny Anderson, whose ranch abuts that creek’s course toward the Bitterroot River.

Although other rivers in the state were running pretty close to long-term averages according to the U.S. Geological Survey's streamflow website, the Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Blackfoot rivers were quite a bit higher. As of Tuesday, the lower Clark Fork at St. Regis was running at 27,400 cubic feet per second compared to an average flow of 22,900 cfs.