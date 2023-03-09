It’s a hallmark trait of bears, a characteristic known even by small children: bruins hibernate through winter.

Except, this year around Missoula, many of them aren’t.

From neighborhood “trash bears” to near-city grizzlies feeding on frozen roadkill all season — plus, rural grizzly tracks spotted amid a frigid and snowy February — bears in west-central Montana are active in greater number and frequency than normal for this time of year.

The phenomenon isn’t consistent across the state: The Rocky Mountain Front around Choteau, for example, seems to be having a more normal winter. Meanwhile, Jamie Jonkel, a veteran bear manager in the Missoula area, has never seen so many bears active throughout winter. Jonkel, a bear management specialist with Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 2, isn’t completely sure why it’s happening.

But, he said Monday, “I’ve got some theories.” His theories differ by species, but all come back to the widespread natural food failure for bears in 2022, which left bears hungry and thin into fall, and drove many black bears to seek alternative food like garbage or chickens in human environments.

Grizzlies, he said, have stayed active slightly later into December in recent years than they used to. And some large males occasionally forgo winter denning altogether. But with slimmer fat reserves this year, he believes more grizzlies are coming out of dens early — such as those who left fresh tracks around the upper Blackfoot River in late February and last week.

Black bears, he said, may have hibernated unusually early, also likely without adequate fat reserves, due to an unusually early onset to winter weather in November. Now, he said, some may be emerging prematurely in search of food. Others may have been wholly unprepared to hibernate and didn’t den at all, opting instead to keep searching for food through the winter. But some of those may have just now denned in the past couple of weeks, he said.

Or, with cycles of sub-zero temps followed by spring-like weather, some bears may simply be moving to new dens after their first one flooded with snowmelt.

Regardless, “There’s more bears than we have ever had in a normal winter,” he said. “Could be an anomaly. Could be an indicator of climate change. Could be an indicator of bears saying, ‘Well, I’ll just stay out and keep eating because the food’s available.’ Could be an indicator of bears saying, ‘Look, I’m hurting and I’m going to come out early.’”

Busy bears

There aren’t hard numbers on how many bears, or what percentage of the region’s bears, are exhibiting an abnormal hibernation pattern this winter. In fact, bear conflicts in FWP Region 2 were at record levels last year, particularly for black bears, to the point that Jonkel and other FWP staff in Missoula are still tabulating a mountain of data.

“It was a hellish year for black bears with us,” he said in early December, at a meeting of the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee’s Northern Continental Divide Subcommittee. He noted at the meeting that 2022 conflict data for Region 2 hadn’t been finalized, partly for sheer size and partly because of ongoing bear conflict. “Black bears were nuts this year … we were busy from May on, just constant black bear stuff. And it’s still going.”

He told the subcommittee, “We’ve got a lot of grizzly activity still from the Blackfoot,” and trappers couldn’t set traps yet because the bears weren’t denning.

By Feb. 23, he was about halfway through logging the region’s 2022 black bear conflicts. The 800 incidents he and FWP staff had entered so far were already nearly twice the total conflicts in 2021. And “I haven’t even started on the grizzly bear stuff.”

But there’s no shortage of anecdotal evidence.

“We saw a fairly normal pattern in the fall,” Jonkel said. “After hunting season, we have a lot of bears that stay out, they work the gut-pile circuit,” and they feast on carcasses of hunters’ unrecovered kills. Normally, “Our last bears seem to finally get denned by that week just before Christmas.”

And in a normal spring, a few scattered grizzlies might emerge by mid-March, but most won’t come out until mid- to late April.

“What’s unusual this year is we’ve already had three sets of grizzly tracks seen in the upper Blackfoot,” northeast of Missoula, Jonkel said. Yellowstone National Park is usually the first place in the Lower 48 where grizzlies emerge, he said — but the Blackfoot grizzlies seem to have come out even earlier.

Early tracks don’t mean the bears are ravenous or primed for conflict with humans. And they don’t even necessarily mean that bears emerged from hibernation early — although three new sets of tracks in quick succession do suggest an emergence from denning.

“Usually we’ll get an odd grizzly bear out here and there, midwinter tracks,” Jonkel said. “Some of the big males, they don’t have to den, but they just do, or they can. Some of the big males, they’re so fat … they’re in walking hibernation, they’re out all winter, sleeping under trees. They just live off their fat reserves, don’t den. But most of them do den.”

Tough fall

There’s been a lot more black bear activity in winter, and it’s been a lot more visible around human development.

"Black bears this year have been really weird,” Jonkel said, echoing a season-long refrain of bear managers statewide.

"A lot of bears were hurting in the fall,” he said. “With the winter coming on early, the first thing we noticed were a lot of orphaned cubs … those poor little souls, the majority of them did not make it. It’s rare for a fall cub to make it.”

Jonkel estimated that 25–30 cubs in Region 2 were orphaned and could have been out of dens into winter. Several were hit and killed by vehicles.

Oddly, though, many adult and sub-adult black bears were also out well beyond the onset of winter — even some that appeared healthy enough to have denned. In early January, a bear was spotted feeding on roadkill around Miller Creek, south of Missoula. That was one of many reports of bear activity in the region cataloged by FWP and the community group Missoula Bears.

“He appeared to be a nice fat male, so he should’ve been fat enough to go into the den, but he wasn’t,” Jonkel said, theorizing that the bear moved or began hibernation recently. “He was out through mid-February and then he went quiet.”

North of Missoula, a bear killed chickens in Grant Creek in January, and at least one bear in the Rattlesnake neighborhood continued to raid garbage through February, according to Missoula Bears and Jonkel. “He has since disappeared and I believe he may have gone to the den.”

Other black bears are on an alternate cycle: They hibernated early, only to burn through fat reserves well before spring. One bear emerged in mid-February around Frenchtown, just west of Missoula, Jonkel said, “and you can tell he’s hurting. He probably went into the den without enough fat reserves and he had to come out to get some food.”

That bear initially hung around aspen groves and streams, but has since moved on to homesites with frozen crabapples and mountain-ash berries.

“He was getting a pretty good meal,” Jonkel said, noting that the bear also fed on carcasses. “I think he is a bear that will not den again (this winter), he will stay out. As far as I know he’s still out and about.”

And, he said, “As spring progresses, we can expect to see more bears showing up.”

Better bears

Unlike the food failure last year, the winter bear activity seen around Missoula isn’t playing out across the state.

Chad White, a Choteau-based bear management specialist in FWP Region 4 on the Rocky Mountain Front, said, “So far it seems fairly normal, fairly quiet. Haven’t had that many reports of people seeing that many bears out and about. I haven’t had any more or less reports of bear activity compared to a normal winter.”

But he noted the Rocky Mountain Front sees far less recreation than Region 2 around the Missoula and Bitterroot areas. So, it could be that people are seeing bears that may be unusually active. However, he noted another regional difference, one that may have spared Rocky Mountain Front grizzlies from some of the stress their more westerly brethren faced: more ranching and farming.

“I wonder if the reason we’re not seeing that much bear activity in the winter over here is because our grizzly bears, they have more access compared to bears in Region 2 to foods like grain and cattle carcasses,” he said, noting the foods’ high energy value for bears. But, he said, black bears didn’t key into those food sources like grizzlies did.

“I do wonder if we’re going to see an early emergence of black bears and a higher conflict rate as a result,” he said. “We’ll see what happens with them in the spring.”