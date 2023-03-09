Spring open burning season is open now until April 30 in Flathead County. Burners must call the Ventilation Hotline daily at 406-751-8144 or visit the Air Quality website at bit.ly/3IP1Y1u for restrictions before burning.

The ventilation forecast is updated by 5 p.m. each night for the next day and by 8:30 a.m. Monday mornings.

Prohibited materials include, but are not limited to, all man-made materials, treated materials, wood and wood by-product trade wastes produced by any business, trade, industry or demolition project. Construction debris is considered a trade waste.

Campfires and warming fires are restricted to fires less than 4 feet in diameter. These fires should consist of materials less than 3 inches in diameter.

Here are the key steps and rules for open burning season:

Call the Ventilation Hotline before burning.

Burn only clean, dry materials. Do not let poorly burning fires smolder.

The Flathead County Landfill offers an alternative to burning, free to homeowners in the county.

Always burn piles away from other combustible materials and have fire extinguishing equipment nearby.

Never allow piles to become larger than manageable. Weather conditions may change quickly.

In the Whitefish area, a permit is required from the Whitefish Fire Department.

Burning is prohibited within the Kalispell and Columbia Falls city limits

After open burning season concludes, burn permits are required until June 30.