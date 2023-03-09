Spring open burning season is open now until April 30 in Flathead County. Burners must call the Ventilation Hotline daily at 406-751-8144 or visit the Air Quality website at bit.ly/3IP1Y1u for restrictions before burning.
The ventilation forecast is updated by 5 p.m. each night for the next day and by 8:30 a.m. Monday mornings.
Prohibited materials include, but are not limited to, all man-made materials, treated materials, wood and wood by-product trade wastes produced by any business, trade, industry or demolition project. Construction debris is considered a trade waste.
Campfires and warming fires are restricted to fires less than 4 feet in diameter. These fires should consist of materials less than 3 inches in diameter.
Here are the key steps and rules for open burning season:
- Call the Ventilation Hotline before burning.
- Burn only clean, dry materials. Do not let poorly burning fires smolder.
- The Flathead County Landfill offers an alternative to burning, free to homeowners in the county.
- Always burn piles away from other combustible materials and have fire extinguishing equipment nearby.
- Never allow piles to become larger than manageable. Weather conditions may change quickly.
- In the Whitefish area, a permit is required from the Whitefish Fire Department.
- Burning is prohibited within the Kalispell and Columbia Falls city limits
After open burning season concludes, burn permits are required until June 30.