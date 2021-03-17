Spring prescribed burns planned in Lolo National Forest

Firefighters across the Lolo National Forest are planning to conduct prescribed burning to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and better protect communities from future wildfires.

Pending favorable conditions, underburning operations could begin as soon as Thursday, March 18, near Strawberry Ridge in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area (NRA), three miles north of Missoula, according to a press release. Underburning, a type of prescribed fire treatment, ignites vegetation under the forest canopy and focuses on the consumption of surface fuels. Firefighters may burn up to 140 acres of surface fuels by hand in preparation for additional burning this spring.

At this time, no trail closures are expected to be in place for this prescribed burn; however, firefighters will be in the area, so the Forest Service is asking people to avoid places where they are working. Smoke may be visible from the Rattlesnake, Missoula valley, and I-90, and smoke is expected to dissipate to the north and east, according to the release.