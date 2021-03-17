Spring prescribed burns planned in Lolo National Forest

Firefighters across the Lolo National Forest are planning to conduct prescribed burning to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat, and better protect communities from future wildfires.
Pending favorable conditions, underburning operations could begin as soon as Thursday, March 18, near Strawberry Ridge in the Rattlesnake National Recreation Area (NRA), three miles north of Missoula, according to a press release. Underburning, a type of prescribed fire treatment, ignites vegetation under the forest canopy and focuses on the consumption of surface fuels. Firefighters may burn up to 140 acres of surface fuels by hand in preparation for additional burning this spring.
At this time, no trail closures are expected to be in place for this prescribed burn; however, firefighters will be in the area, so the Forest Service is asking people to avoid places where they are working. Smoke may be visible from the Rattlesnake, Missoula valley, and I-90, and smoke is expected to dissipate to the north and east, according to the release.
Prescribed burn operations in this area are part of the ongoing Marshall Woods Restoration project which is located within the proposed Wildfire Adapted Missoula project boundary. The Marshall Woods Restoration project implements forest treatments such as prescribed burning to reduce hazardous fuels and improve forest health and resiliency in critical areas adjacent to communities at-risk of wildfire, the release said.
Frequent, low-intensity fire is essential for improving habitat conditions for wildlife by promoting nutrient recycling of fire-adapted vegetation and growth of new forage for wildlife browse. Additionally, prescribed fires help to reduce crown fire potential by eliminating dead and diseased vegetation and ladder fuels. Ladder fuels provide opportunity for a ground fire to move into the tree canopy creating a "crown fire." Crown fires are much more difficult to control during wildfire responses.
This spring throughout the Lolo National Forest, more acres are planned to receive prescribed fire if conditions are favorable. Favorable conditions include correct temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. When these criteria are met, firefighters implement, monitor, and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals including air quality.
All prescribed burns will be implemented in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with Montana State Department of Environmental Quality to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors, cooperators and surrounding communities. Smoke is expected to be a short-duration event and may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but it is expected to dissipate within a few days.
For additional information about these projects follow the Lolo National Forest on Facebook @lolonationalforest or on Twitter at @LoloNF.