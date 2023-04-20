Avalanche centers around the West have closed shop for the season — but where skiing and mountaineering beckon in the alpine, avalanche danger still lurks.

The three avalanche centers in Montana, and their counterparts in neighboring Idaho, continued monitoring snowpack conditions through the transition from dry and cold wintry conditions to wet and warm conditions in spring. That transition happened a bit later this year than normal — the product of a colder than average March marked by consistent snowfall at middle and upper elevations, capping a relatively cold and snowy winter. But the inevitable transition happened nonetheless in April.

Avalanche centers stopped daily forecasts at the start of April, shifting instead to issuing general advisories a couple times a week. The centers can still issue avalanche warnings when necessary. For the most part, backcountry travelers must venture into the mountains with less information about snowpack conditions than they would have during the depths of winter. When they do, they'll confront a host of different avalanche problems than those found in wintertime.

But with an understanding of springtime snowpack, and a healthy amount of best practices for backcountry snow travel, skiers, snowboarders and climbers searching for more turns or steep-snow ascents can step out with cautious confidence.

"The critical thing is to stick to the basics," said Dave Zinn, a forecaster with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. "We know certain things are fairly consistent rules when traveling in the backcountry. If there's new snow and there's wind, the avalanche danger is going to increase."

Especially with spring and summer's mixture of high-elevation snow followed by warm temperatures, "The first warming period after a snowfall is often an active avalanche period," he said.

Some rules are universal no matter the season, he added. Travel with at least one partner. Carry avalanche rescue equipment that at minimum must include a locator beacon, probe and shovel. Get trained on how to use the equipment, and how to travel through avalanche terrain. And make sure partners also have the equipment and training.

"Avalanches are a risk as long as there is snow on steep mountainsides," Zinn said. "If you're traveling through that terrain, all the same precautions that exist in the winter continue into spring and even summer."

There are foundational precautions tailored for springtime, too: Get to the top of your objective early, when the snowpack is frozen solid. (Be sure you're ready to safely ascend a hard, icy slope on which it's very difficult to arrest a fall.) Descend just as the surface is softening. And be out by the time the snowpack has softened beyond the first few upper inches.

"The general rule for springtime travel in the mountains," Zinn said, "is the snowpack is stable when it's frozen, and it's unstable when it's wet and melting. The critical piece is being up there early and being ready to go when the slopes start to soften up, rather than trying to chase it and be going in when the snow is starting to soften up — you're probably already too late at that point."

Like everything about backcountry snow travel, though, it's not always that simple. Higher elevations, especially on less-sunny northerly aspects, take longer to warm. That means that descending a high alpine slope just as it's softening — cashing in on soft spring "corn" snow at the surface — could mean exiting through precariously heated snow at lower elevations.

According to Jeff Carty, director of the Missoula-based West Central Montana Avalanche Center, a rudimentary test can determine when the snowpack has heated to the point of instability, with meltwater running down toward the ground and breaking down the bonds that generally prevent spring avalanches. If you step onto the snow with just a boot — no ski or snowboard — and your leg sinks into the snow deeper than mid-boot, the snow is getting isothermal — the same warm temperature throughout.

"You want to be timing your descent with that softening of the snow surface, but not isothermal snow," he said. "If you’re post-holing through unconsolidated slopes, you’re out way too late."

If you sink that deep or deeper with a ski or snowboard attached, then it's beyond too late.

Avalanche problems associated with wintertime snowpack generally involve dense layers of snow with weak layers of crusts or sugary snow crystals between the slabs. The weak layers, often of angular, faceted crystals that don't hold together, can act like dominoes: If a trigger such as a backcountry traveler impacts the layer, the resultant collapsing of the weak layer can propagate outward from the trigger point. That means avalanches can be triggered not just from on any slope 30 degrees or steeper, but also from above, below or to the side of such a slope. And once the weak layer collapses, it acts more like marbles, sending all of the snow above it crashing downhill in an avalanche.

Spring and summertime avalanche problems are profoundly different. Wintertime snowpack problems can be somewhat measured in severity and likelihood by a slew of tests that assess weak-layer sensitivity and the probability that a layer's fracturing will propagate. But avalanches associated with warm and wet conditions can't be assessed in the same way.

"Wet problems do not act the same, we can’t use tests on them," Carty said. "That’s why wet slabs are very hard to predict."

There are some red flags, though, in addition to how deep someone's boot sinks into the snow. "Rollerballs" and pinwheels of snow rolling down slopes are an indication that warming snow is losing cohesion. They often appear below rock outcroppings or other terrain features that capture the sun's heat. Curved cracks that cut through the snowpack and expose dark crescents of the ground below (the "brown frown") are a sign that the snowpack has melted to the ground, is breaking apart and is poised to avalanche. High winds, rapid warming or new snow of more than 8 inches should also be cause for caution.

Plus, "any rain on snow should be cause for concern, because that rain can rapidly warm the snowpack and cause water to move through it, and that can destabilize it," Carty said.

It's critical that the snowpack freeze solid, down to the ground, at night. When temperatures aren't cold enough to freeze the snowpack overnight, instability rises significantly.

Carty said a good default is to assume there's considerable avalanche danger in spring and summer, in lieu of a forecast stating otherwise.

"If you go in the field, you’re not seeing those obvious signs of instability, you can begin making decisions" to go into steeper terrain, he said. But he reminded, "You can always default to lower angle terrain if you’re in doubt and still get good skiing in."