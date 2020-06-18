Summer crowds prompt West Glacier to plan for improvements

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEST GLACIER — This town’s stretch of Going-to-the-Sun Road sat empty on a recent Friday afternoon. Monica Jungster didn’t expect that to last.

When Glacier National Park completely opens up for the summer, and no wildfire- or pandemic-related restrictions are in effect, “there’s a lot of people for this little village,” Jungster said. West Glacier started receiving visitors by rail more than a century ago. It’s now the park’s most popular entrance. Last year, more than half-a-million vehicles passed through this town of just three square miles and 227 year-round residents.

Jungster, one of those residents, has had a front-row seat to the surge.

“I can't make a left turn on this road very easily” during the summer, she said. “On some heavy traffic days, the cars will be lined up through the village here, under the (railroad) underpass and headed down Highway 2, and it's not safe.”

So far this season, Glacier’s COVID-19 closure has kept the crowds away. But Jungster, who owns the Montana House gift store in the park’s Apgar Village, knows they’ll return. She and her neighbors are now working on a plan for the community’s future.