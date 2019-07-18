The Clark Fork Coalition has organized a Superfund bird tour on Aug. 2. University of Montana Bird Ecology Lab will be mist netting birds along the Clark Fork River near Galen. At the lunch break in the Clark Fork Coalition Ranch house, the Coalition will be making a presentation on how the birds are responding to the cleanup.
Nate Kohler will be leading a field trip to look for shorebirds later in the day.
Meet at 6 a.m. in the northwest corner of the University of Montana Adams Center Parking Lot (Parking Lot P). Bring your own lunch. There is no charge.
Contact Larry Weeks at 549-5632 or bwsgenea@gmail.com.