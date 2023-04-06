The City of Missoula Urban Forestry Division is reminding residents that tapping city-owned ample trees for syrup is illegal and can damage the tree.

Urban Forester Ben Carson says tapping an already-stressed street tree depletes its natural energy reserves and creates entry points for disease and decay. While tree tapping can be done safely to minimize the damage to a healthy tree, tapping creates a wound that may not seal.

The equipment designed to pull sap directly from a tree's vascular system is a pathway for potential infection. City Ordinance 3043 prohibits injuring or damaging trees in the public right-of-way.

Missoula's urban forest is a public resource providing innumerable ecosystem benefits to residents and visitors. Street trees are an integral part of Missoula's green infrastructure, providing cooling in the summer, mitigating urban heat islands, filtering thousands of gallons of stormwater and cleaning the air. In addition, street trees help reduce greenhouse gases and make our community a more pleasant place to live.

Right-of-way widths vary throughout the city, and many public trees appear as though they could be located on private property. Contact the Urban Forestry Division at citytrees@ci.missoula.mt.us or 406-552-6253 if you are unsure whether a tree is in the public right-of-way.

For more information, visit missoulaparks.org.